JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Rotary Club of Johnstown is relaunching a campaign to raise funds for a charity working to support survivors of a series of major earthquakes.
A year after raising funds for ShelterBox’s work in Ukraine, the Rotary is supporting a similar effort in Turkey and northern Syria, which saw several regions crippled by quakes in February.
United Kingdom-based ShelterBox is a disaster relief charity that packs tents and other supplies needed to support people left homeless by catastrophes and military conflicts. The boxes are customized to fit the specific needs faced by disaster survivors and the environment around them.
“The needs in these countries are acute – they need tents, water filtration and storage, and because it’s still winter, thermal clothing, blankets, solar lights and stoves, firewood, and food,” Rotary Club of Johnstown Treasurer Pat Petrell said. “Their respective governments are working on providing relief, but there is an immediate need that organizations like ShelterBox are filling.”
Each box, which often costs $1,000, includes a weather-resistant dome tent large enough for a family, as well as mattresses, room dividers and other items to make living in large group conditions more comfortable.
More than 50,000 people were killed and millions of people have been displaced by the earthquakes, including 850,000 children, according to the United Nations.
The local Rotary raised $10,000 last year to support Ukraine.
Petrell said those who wish to help can donate online or send checks to Rotary Club of Johnstown, P.O. Box 42, Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
A donation site was set up at rotary-club-of-johnstown.square.site.
