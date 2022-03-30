In just two weeks, a Johnstown humanitarian organization was able to top its fundraising goal to support displaced Ukrainians.
The Rotary Club of Johnstown has raised $7,215 toward seven boxes of ShelterBox supplies for families left homeless by the war in Ukraine, according to Rotary Club treasurer F. Patrick Petrell.
United Kingdom-based ShelterBox is a disaster relief charity that packs tents and other supplies needed to support people left homeless by catastrophes and military conflicts.
The boxes are customized to fit the needs of the particular disaster and the environment around them. Each one includes a weather-resistant dome tent large enough for a family, as well as mattresses, room dividers and other items to make living in large group conditions more comfortable.
The nonprofit group ShelterBox has been working with groups in neighboring countries, including Poland, to assess the immediate needs of the more than 10 million Ukrainians displaced by the month-long attack.
Petrell credited media attention about the fundraiser for helping generate “a lot of attention and a lot of donations.”
“Our original goal was 5 boxes, but we reached 7 boxes so far,” he said, noting the campaign is still ongoing.
To support the local fund drive, checks can be sent to the Rotary Club of Johnstown at P.O. Box 42, Johnstown, Pa. 15907 with “ShelterBox Ukraine” on the memo line.
Supporters can also visit rotary-club-of-johnstown.square.site to donate online.
