Eden Hicks was was just 3 years old when her mother Kaylene Roedel, 26, was murdered in 2016 and her body dumped on a hiking trail in Johnstown.
On Wednesday, the Conemaugh Township Rotary gifted a bench to Eden for her 9th birthday in memory of her mother.
The bench reads: “I have an angel in heaven. I call her Mom.”
Roedel’s husband and Eden’s father Michael Hicks said Eden charishes Roedel’s memory.
“She wears a necklace with the ashes of her mother in it,” he said.
Hicks contacted the Rotary and Forever Media, in Johnstown, about the Wishes of Christmas program, said Andi Palmar, Rotary member.
Even though the Rotary had given all its Christmas Wishes, the organization did more.
“Mike contacted us through Facebook,” Palmar said. “His story rang a bell with me because I had just lost my dad. I lost my mom eight years earlier.
“You still have an emotional attachment to your mom,” she said.
The bench was placed outside the Westmont home Eden and her father share with his fiancee Lacey Hamilton and her two daughters.
Hicks said he met Roedel in Florida and married in 2012, the year Eden was born. Roedel left him for Christopher George Rowe, and they moved to Blairsville and had one child. Hicks and Rodel never divorced.
“I went to court and won custody,” Hicks said.
Authorities believe Rowe, 46, killed Roedel after years of abuse. Abuse that Hicks said Eden witnessed.
Rowe was ordered on Friday to stand trial for murder. Hicks and Eden are hoping for closure.
Someone needs to speak for Roedel, Hicks said.
“She has no voice,” he said. “This will give her a voice.”
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
