The Rotary Club of Johnstown’s 3K Big Butt Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday beginning at the Johnstown train station, 47 Walnut St., downtown Johnstown.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the run/walk to start at 11.
Entry fee includes donuts, coffee, milk, cookies, pizza, hot dogs, mimosas and beer. The first 100 people will receive a commemorative logo face mask/buff.
Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under.
Preregistration is encouraged online at http://rotary-club-of-johnstown.square.site.
