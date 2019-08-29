The former Rotary Club of Richland Township announced this week that it has formally changed its name to the Rotary Club of Johnstown-Sunset in order to reflect “several outside influences (that) have shaped the club,” including “membership, meeting place and overall dynamics.”
The group said in a press release Tuesday that it “is implementing the Rotary International ‘People of Action’ Campaign to shape future branding and marketing efforts” and that it “remain(s) committed to serving the Greater Johnstown area through new and existing projects.”
The Johnstown-Sunset Rotary, which is marking its 10th year in existence in September, meets at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday at The Boulevard Grill, 165 Southmont Blvd., Johnstown.
