JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A group of authors gathered together on Friday and Saturday, inside the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, to talk about what inspires them, to gain some knowledge from other writers … and to hopefully sell a few books.
Rosie's Bookapalooza included presentations, face-to-face meetings between authors and readers and a used book sale.
“It’s great to see the enthusiasm and to be able to express what you did and what your message is,” said Marsha Carr, writer of the children’s book “Whose Birthday Is It Anyway?” “What I really enjoyed (on Friday) was meeting the other authors. Because when you work on this, you work solo, pretty much on your own. But to hear how others did their work, who their publishers are just kind of collaborating that information and seeing what works for other people was great.”
Her daughter-in-law, Kelly Carr, who illustrated the book, said it was “neat to walk around and talk to other people.”
Paul Ricci spoke with attendees about his book “Wuthering Depths in Johnstown: By the Numbers,” which analyzes racial disparities and other issues in the city, using statistics as the foundation.
“I feel like it’s important to try to recognize patterns that aren’t easy to see with the naked eye,” Ricci said. “Human interest stories are important. But it all emerges as part of a larger picture.”
Rosie's Bookapalooza is named in tribute to Rose Mary “Rosie” Hagadus, the center’s former longtime executive director.
“It was just her idea to have all different genres with the authors who are live and able to speak to how and why they wrote the books that they did and where their next adventures are going to be,” Patricia Hofscher, the event’s coordinator, said.
The book fair concludes on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
