The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will hold its Rosie’s Bookapalooza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event will feature authors, book vendors and an opportunity to participate in workshops and book readings.
The festival is named after longtime former executive director Rose Mary “Rosie” Hagadus, who ran the organization for more than 33 years.
Hagadus and her husband were in the book business together. She eventually established a substantial used book sale at the Community Arts Center, and it continues to attract large crowds yearly.
In 2020, both the used book sale and book festival will become one large event, taking place each year in the fall.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said Hagadus was a staple in the community for over three decades.
“Her legacy lives on in many ways and now it will be a forever tribute to something she loved so much, books,” she said.
“We hope to have Rosie join us on this very special day.”
Godin said the center wanted to establish a book festival that would be beneficial to all involved, especially the authors.
“This initiative needs the community’s support to come out and relish in the artistry of written text,” she said.
“Between now and the Bookapalooza, there will be many more attributes added to engage those that attend the event.”
The event will feature a free make-your-own-children’s coloring book station.
Food will be available for purchase.
There also will be chance raffles for books and prizes.
The book festival is free and open to the public.
Additional authors and merchant vendors are being accepted for event.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
