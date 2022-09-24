JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One of the most important holidays on the Hebrew calendar begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, commemorates the creation of the universe and serves as a two-day time of reflection and prayer.
The local celebration centers on a special service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Beth Shalom Congregation of Johnstown, 700 Indiana St., Westmont. It ushers in the Jewish year 5783.
“It’s a very solemn assembly,” Rabbi Irvin Brandwein said.
“We gather to pray for a year of life, peace, health, and well-being for us, our loved ones, our community and all of the entire world.”
There will be no raucous parties or fireworks.
“It is not like the secular New Year’s, although we do believe in making resolutions for the better and refining our character and improving our behavior,” he said.
The service traditionally includes the blowing of the shofar, a trumpet-like instrument usually made from a ram’s horn. In ancient times, the shofar blast announced significant events, such as the Sabbath, the new moon and the anointing of a new king.
Blowing of the shofar is meant to awaken the listeners and alert them to the coming judgment.
It is also sounded on the second day of Rosh Hashanah and again at the closing service of Yom Kippur.
Jews traditionally eat apple slices with honey as part of the service. The treats “symbolize the sweetness of the year we hope to enjoy and experience,” Brandwein said.
Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of 10 days of repentance, also known as the Days of Awe, which conclude with the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, a 25-hour period of fasting, reflection and prayer.
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the two “High Holy Days” in the Jewish religion.
“The entire period is one of multiplying our efforts and acts of loving kindness and charity,” Brandwein said.
“We review our year gone by. It’s very personal.”
