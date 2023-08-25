Rosedale: 100 Years | The rise of 'Fighting Joe' Cauffiel

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Mayor Joseph Cauffiel rose to power a century ago as a sort of Rust Belt revivalist.
Branding himself as an agent for the city’s mostly Protestant public, “Fighting Joe” waged a war against powerful utility companies and social vices. He battled Johnstown’s bars and breweries and raided gambling dens.
Yet Cauffiel was already mired in controversy by the time he made his infamous 1923 proclamation banishing Johnstown’s newer Black residents.
He was nicknamed the “Beer Mayor” by the New York Times for a misfired publicity stunt and lost dozens of lawsuits over Cambria County real estate schemes, records show.
“Joe Cauffiel’s rise sort of emerged as a reaction to the left-wing politics and social change ushered in after the first World War,” Johns-town Area Heritage Association President Richard Burkert said. “He tried to position himself as an agent of the Evangelicals, and sort of like (Florida Gov.) Ron DeSantis today, he pandered to a lot of people’s different fears.”
But the attention Cauffiel coveted didn’t always work out his way.
Cauffiel often drew headlines, Burkert said, “but his popularity didn’t last.”
‘Brash and unpredictable’
Cauffiel was born in Jenner Township, one of 11 children of a farmer, his Johnstown Tribune obituary shows. Some of his Scots-Irish ancestors had western Pennsylvania roots that dated back to the 1600s. Many were farmers and tradesmen.
But as a young man, Joseph Cauffiel instead followed in the footsteps of his brother, Daniel, a Johnstown Passenger Railway executive with ties to influential businessmen such as Du Pont company president and eventual U.S. Sen. T. Coleman Du Pont.
When he left the family farmstead, Joseph Cauffiel attended college in Pittsburgh before returning to Johnstown to establish a property and loan business.
Through the early 1900s, he operated that business on the second floor of Johnstown’s prominent Dibert Building – the crimson four-story landmark that remains today at the corner of Main and Franklin streets.
Early Johnstown Tribune articles describe Cauffiel as tall, stocky and imposing. He campaigned as a conservative outsider who pledged to end “corrupt” city politics and powerful “monopolies.”
“When you go out on the street, you cannot tell a Democrat from a Republican, as they are so twisted up,” Cauffiel told Daniel in an October 1911 letter.
Once he was elected, one of his main targets was a source of frustration for the city’s residents and the trolley industry his uncle served. Cauffiel targeted the powerful railroad companies whose tracks often clogged Johnstown’s throughways, endangered pedestrians and slowed public transportation.
When Lorain Steel started installing railroad tracks along Ferndale Bridge in 1912, Cauffiel objected. He arrested three Lorain employees, including the president’s top assistant, The Tribune reported at the time.
“If they don’t remove the obstruction,” he told one reporter, “we’ll blow it off the street with dynamite!”
That moment marked a sudden shift in Johnstown politics from a mayoral seat that often backed big industry. The stance made Cauffiel a popular man for several years among the city’s blue-collar voters.
“He was feisty, brash and unpredictable,” Randy Whittle wrote in the 2005 book “Johnstown, Pennsylvania: A History, Part One.”
At one point, Cauffiel offered to hand over the job of police chief to a local preacher to straighten the department’s moral compass.
In an era when immigrants were flooding into the city to find work in the mills and sending their children to Catholic schools that preserved ethnic traditions, Cauffiel campaigned as a pro-public schools candidate. He said he’d require Johnstown’s citizens to speak English, Whittle wrote.
“When he saw miners and millworkers on payday stopping at saloons, spending their paychecks and denying women and children, he started a Mother’s Assistance for the destitute,” his daughter wrote in a tribute after his death.
Sunday’s stay
The dawn of the 20th century saw Americans divided in sometimes overlapping ways – by ethnicities, religion and politics – and the question over whether alcohol should be banned even split the nation’s largest party, the Republicans, into wet and dry factions.
At the same time, many people were being drawn back to the church.
American cities were growing at a dizzying pace, and a vocal portion of the populace were nostalgic for a simpler time.
Bolstered by their support and anti-German sentiment, Anti-Saloon League branches grew across the country, in Johnstown included, and they found a friend in Cauffiel.
Cauffiel claimed to be the holder of a Bible that dated back 400 years in his family, and his views fit well with the growing Evangelical movement, which had a star in Billy Sunday.
At the time, perhaps no one packed a crowd like Sunday, the Iowa-born orphan who was a 19th-century baseball star before dedicating his life to God and his traveling ministry.
The patriotic preacher was known for addressing crowds with a dynamic, streetwise prose and presence. From his wooden platforms, Sunday preached, pointed and pounced – sometimes even hurling imaginary baseballs at “sinful” trappings such as dancing and drinking.
In one way, he was also somewhat of a kindred spirit to Cauffiel, with each using their podiums to denounce alcohol.
The fraction of city leaders who supported Johnstown’s bars and its well-established beer industry recognized that Sunday’s stop would fuel Cauffiel’s crusade against spirits. They tried to block his 1913 visit, arguing that the recreation- focused Point Stadium was no place for a month-long Billy Sunday fundraiser, Johnstown’s newspapers reported.
Cauffiel instead welcomed Sunday.
A small army of clergymen-turned-carpenters helped erect a wooden tabernacle – supported by heavy beams and a peaked wooden roof – that was large enough for Sunday’s sermons and a crowd of 7,000 followers.
Sunday addressed more than 500,000 people above the tabernacle’s sawdust floor.
Sunday “converted” 12,320 people to Christianity, newspapers reported. He raised more than $16,000 during his extended stay – the equivalent of $484,000 today.
‘Judgment Day’
Sunday’s crusade awoke Johnstown’s natives.
Even his departure came with a jolt – without Sunday’s involvement at all. At the same time the evangelist was leaving town, a rail car carrying 40 tons of red-hot steel derailed and tumbled down into the Conemaugh River, The Tribune reported.
An explosion roared from the river. Windows shattered for several blocks.
“Some thought Judgment Day had arrived, in keeping with Sunday’s prophecies,” Whittle wrote.
It was the eve of a county election.
And Cauffiel seized the moment, Burkert said.
“One of his defining moments was during the Billy Sunday revival here in Johnstown. Cauffiel carried the flag in a parade toward the tabernacle,” Burkert said.
He pledged to turn Johnstown into “a city of virtue,” Burkert said, noting that downtrodden migrants were often targets.
During a time when city mayors also already served as court magistrates, Cauffiel backed an amendment bolstering his position’s power in Johnstown, reducing city government from a 20-member council down to four, alongside himself as mayor and chief executive.
Still, allegations often followed Johnstown’s mayor.
He faced suits accusing him of assault and, separately, of defrauding local citizens through his lending institution. One man said that Cauffiel swindled him of more than $1,800, the Johnstown Tribune reported.
‘Noble experiment’
Lawsuits interrupted Cauffiel’s reign in 2016. But he was able to capitalize on the tension of the 1919 steel strike to get re-elected four years later.
The Volstead Act that banned alcoholic drinks – as then-President Herbert Hoover called it, the “Noble Experiment” – was by then law. In Johnstown, Cauffiel was thirsty to enforce it.
But his efforts to crack down on illegal beer-making and sales in Johnstown often became a public embarrassment.
At odds with his department’s police chief, Cauffiel swore in his own “special sleuths” to work undercover at local bars, hotels and other businesses to see – and even taste – if they were selling alcohol. His operatives were directed to spit out samples into jars for testing.
In late 1920, one of those sleuths, Walter Miles, was discovered so drunk that he ended up being hauled in by Johnstown’s actual police department and delivered to Cauffiel’s court, facing charges.
The mayor responded by hiring special detectives to police his sleuths, The Tribune reported in 1921.
In 1922, he personally oversaw a raid on several hotel “hell holes,” marching in, revoking restaurant licenses and dishing out fines.
“I’m going to close them all up,” he declared.
Cauffiel often saved his most vocal criticisms for the federal law enforcement agents paid to enforce the Volstead Act.
Months after government agents seized 18 barrels of Goenner beer, Cauffiel grew frustrated by the lack of follow- up action.
In August 1922, he offered a shocking invitation to the beer-makers he often criticized.
During a lingering heat wave, he instructed brewers and saloon-keepers to “manufacture and sell good beer,” saying that the drought-stricken city’s residents needed a drinking supply that was safe.
“They swallowed the bait – hook, line and sinker,” Cauffiel later told The Tribune in the days after the edict. “And now, they must pay the consequences.”
Cauffiel’s proclamation caught the attention of his intended target – federal agents.
But Pennsylvania Gov. Gifford Pinchot, often a Cauffiel ally, and the nationwide media weren’t in on the apparent ruse.
“The mayor of a town cannot set aside the Constitution of the United States,” Assistant Federal Prohibition Commissioner James Jones declared in a 1922 Tribune article.
Newspapers from New York to California branded the conservative Cauffiel as America’s only mayor daring enough to disregard the Volstead Act.
“Please send me by one parcel post one keg of Johnstown’s best drinking water,” one man wrote.
Bar-room blitz
Foes attacked Cauffiel as a reckless “millionaire mayor” and spread stories that he planned to follow his oil rights west to Ohio. Even the conservative Tribune, which often splashed and praised Cauffiel’s acts across its top fold, blamed him for making the city a national embarrassment.
Cauffiel did get results, however. The supervisor of western Pennsylvania’s federal agents was fired and, over the next year, several Johnstown breweries and their trucks were raided.
Cambria Brewing was fined $3,000 – the equivalent to more than $86,000 today. After a follow-up sweep took away the brewery manager in handcuffs, the company was denied a new permit to produce drinks that were non-alcoholic.
Emmerling Brewery, which dated back generations, had products seized as far away as McKees Rocks. Agents discovered the company was still rolling out barrels of real booze within a tunnel underneath its Baumer Street brewery in 1925.
Once a major city enterprise, Emmerling did not survive Prohibition. As it would turn out, neither would Joseph Cauffiel.
Coming Monday: ‘They caught me’ – The rise and fall of ‘Fighting Joe’ Cauffiel, Part 2.