Rosedale: 100 Years | The fall of 'Fighting Joe' Cauffiel

"It is utterly unjust to condemn and punish all members of any race for the crimes and shortcomings of individual members of it. Admitted that there are lawbreakers, bad men, potential murderers in any race, it is un-American to visit on all the punishment for the crimes of a few.

Johnstown for many years has had Negro citizens of sterling worth. Many of them have, in their humble way, achieved the respect , confidence and the liking of the city at large. To (mix) these, and the decent ones among the newcomers, with the riff-raff is unjust; to punish them for the crimes of others is unthinkable."

1923 Johnstown Democrat Editorial