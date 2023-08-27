JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mayor Joseph Cauffiel forever transformed the economic and cultural identity of Johnstown when, on Sept. 7, 1923, he ordered all Black and Mexican people who had lived in the city for less than seven years to leave.
Although his edict was never officially made into law, it was successful in intimidating his intended targets in the wake of the Rosedale incident a little more than a week earlier – in which a young Black migrant from the South shot six police officers.
An estimated 500 to 2,000 people, many terrified and without money, left Johnstown at a time when its population was in the mid-60,000s.
The exodus played a role in creating what has often been a racially homogeneous community in which minorities have struggled at times to gain access to prominent business and government roles – although the Black population has become more prevalent over the years, accounting for 17% of residents in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Now, as the 100th anniversaries of the Rosedale incident and Cauffiel’s edict approach, NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw wonders what Johnstown might have become if the banishment had not occurred.
“I could see that number of (Black-owned) businesses being double or triple if people didn’t migrate out,” Cashaw said, “only because those opportunities left town with those folks. That could be barbers, hairdressers, mechanical repair shops, just local stores ... local mom-and-pop stores. There could have been more Hispanic shops.”
Cashaw added: “I’m not predicting that there would have been a Black Penn Traffic or a Black Glosser Brothers,” referring to two of the most well-known businesses ever in the city, “but there could easily have been a Black Yankee Shoe (Repair Factory) or more Black bars.”
The expulsion also affected how outsiders viewed Johnstown.
“The biggest thing that it did was it changed the perception of the city for people who would have come here,” said Cody McDevitt, author of “Banished from Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania,” a book about the Rosedale incident.
“That’s a really bad public relations portrayal,” McDevitt said. “Black people who would have come up from the South probably would have heard that Johnstown wasn’t that welcoming of a community for Black people.”
‘Pack up ... get out’
Racial tensions were heightened after the Rosedale incident on Aug. 30, 1923.
Two local law enforcement professionals shot by Robert Young died that day – John James, a county detective, and special officer Joseph Abrahams, of the Johnstown Police Department. Capt. Otto Fink and Det. Otto Nukem, both seriously wounded, lost their lives in the ensuing weeks.
The shootout occurred in Rosedale, known as a crime-ridden neighborhood that was heavily populated by Black people who worked at Bethlehem Steel, as Young did.
By all accounts, Young, drunk and angry, started the incident by shooting Officer Joseph Grachan, prompting the other police officers to come to the scene, where they committed “no outward racist act,” as Cashaw explained.
Cauffiel, in the midst of a re-election campaign, publicly announced, “I want every Negro who has lived here less than seven years to pack up his belongings and get out” and prohibited gatherings of Black people except in church.
Ku Klux Klansmen responded by lighting crosses on the hillsides, which The Johnstown Democrat described as a “spectacular demonstration.”
A purported Klansman told the Democrat: “We want you to understand that our demonstration tonight is not directed toward the law-abiding Negroes of Johnstown. We are after that dirty crew that has been sent into Johnstown – those questionable characters gathered from questionable neighborhoods in other cities and dumped upon Johnstown to stage their drunken revels, their shooting sprees and their murderous designs.
“It is to that class of the Negro race that we are directing our forces. They may take our demonstration tonight as a warning. They are not wanted in Johnstown. Tell them to clear out.”
Cashaw described the order as “almost like an edict from a master to his slaves.”
‘Level of racism’
The banishment attracted regional, statewide and then national attention.
Pennsylvania Gov. Gifford Pinchot even admonished Cauffiel, who used his role as a magistrate to coerce people into leaving.
“The banishment, of course, was what raised the incident to the national level – that a mayor would basically tell all these people that if you’ve been here less that seven years, you have to get out of town,” said Barbara Zaborowski, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s dean of library services and scholar of local Black history.
“Up until that point, an action like that had been unheard of. I think he was responding to the shooting, the pressure from groups like the Klan, the large influx of new people into the area.”
Cauffiel’s seven-year cutoff line was selected for a specific reason. It coincided with the time when the Great Migration started to impact the city, as mill owners and executives actively recruited Black people from the South – where a boll weevil infestation had devastated the cotton industry – as a source of cheap labor as many able-bodied men went off to fight in World War I.
Dividing Black people into acceptable and undesirable categories was “the ultimate level of racism,” in Cashaw’s opinion.
“There’s no other tag you can put on it,” he said.
‘Over and over again’
While the banishment was a unique manifestation of racism, it did fit into the relentless clashing between white and Black people that occurred in the early 20th century.
Formal and informal “Jim Crow” policies enforced segregation, particularly in the South, but also elsewhere in the United States.
Lynchings and disappearances occurred. The KKK was powerful, even being portrayed as the heroes in “The Birth of a Nation,” the first movie to ever be screened in the White House.
Incidents of widespread violence also took place in some locations, including East St. Louis, Atlanta and Chicago.
On May 31 and June 1, 1921, a little over two years before the Rosedale incident, the Tulsa Massacre saw white supremacists burn and destroy more than 35 square blocks of the Oklahoma city’s Greenwood District, which was known as “Black Wall Street” because of its concentration of wealth.
The Rosedale incident “is a very complicated thing,” said Samuel Black, director of the Senator John Heinz History Center’s African American Program, “but at the same time, it’s not complicated if you understand race relations and racism in early 20th-century America, because these types of episodes played out over and over and over again.”
