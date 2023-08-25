ROSEDALE | 100 years | logo
By Vaughn Burnheimer
vburnheimer@tribdem.com

The Tribune-Democrat is taking a look back at the Rosedale incident that occurred 100 years ago, Aug 30, 1923, when the shooting of six police officers by a Black man led Mayor Joseph Cauffiel to banish all Black and Mexican people who had not lived in Johnstown for at least seven years.

Saturday

•  Deadly Johnstown shooting sparked KKK-backed banishment of Black residents in 1923

• The rise and fall of “Fighting” Joe Cauffiel, Part 1

• A timeline of events

Monday

• Banishment order changed Johnstown

• The rise and fall of “Fighting” Joe Cauffiel, Part 2

• A look back at the forgotten neighborhood

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you