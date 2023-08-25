The Tribune-Democrat is taking a look back at the Rosedale incident that occurred 100 years ago, Aug 30, 1923, when the shooting of six police officers by a Black man led Mayor Joseph Cauffiel to banish all Black and Mexican people who had not lived in Johnstown for at least seven years.
Saturday
• Deadly Johnstown shooting sparked KKK-backed banishment of Black residents in 1923
• The rise and fall of “Fighting” Joe Cauffiel, Part 1
• A timeline of events
Monday
• Banishment order changed Johnstown
• The rise and fall of “Fighting” Joe Cauffiel, Part 2
• A look back at the forgotten neighborhood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.