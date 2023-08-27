JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thomas McNair hasn’t lived in the Johnstown area for decades, but the 85-year-old still remembers the neighborhood of his youth – Rosedale.
“It was all right,” he said. “It was a small community.”
McNair lived in the all-but-forgotten neighborhood that used to be located in the valley of Hinckston Run, upstream from the city’s Minersville section.
His family moved there in 1945 or 1946, he said, shortly before residents were evicted from the homes that were owned by Bethlehem Steel. At that time, the company had a coke plant at the mouth of the valley.
McNair remembers several families who lived there at the time – the Sanders, the Donahues, and the Thomases – and playing baseball with the other children on a ballfield in the valley.
McNair – who has resided in Atlanta, Georgia, for the past 45 years – also recalled a few white families who resided in Rosedale and had no trouble with anyone, and going to the school there with Ernest E. Swanston as principal.
Memories such as those are few and far between, as residents of the old neighborhood are nearly all gone.
Many stories of what Rosedale looked like can only be found in historic records and documentaries, such as the 1991 film “We’ll Make the Journey,” housed on the Cambria Memory Project’s YouTube channel.
In that video, older Black residents share stories of their families traveling from the South during the Great Migration that took place from the early 1900s through the middle of the century.
‘It was survival’
Many people moved north during that time in search of better jobs and lives.
Locally, they found themselves in places such as Rosedale because, at the time – from 1916 to the 1920s – Black people were being recruited to work in the coke plant there.
Rosedale was built out of necessity in the early 1910s at a point when the growth of Johnstown’s population outpaced the available housing. Wood-frame homes and rowhouses in Rosedale and Franklin were quickly assembled to accommodate the labor force.
For a time, Rosedale was an impoverished community with a mix of Black, Irish and western European immigrants.
In “We’ll Make the Journey,” Leroy Hempfill said that many people stayed so close together because there “was lack of transportation and (they) could walk very easily to work.”
He said: “Those men took those menial jobs and made them into something that was proud. It was survival, but we made the best of it.”
Additionally, other sections of the city were closed to Black residents through deed clauses or landlord agreements, according to the 1941 “Survey of the Negro Population of Metropolitan Johnstown, Pennsylvania.”
James Lightfoot, who lived in Rosedale years before McNair, recalled the area as a nice place to reside.
“Rosedale was a beautiful place at that time,” he said in the video.
Ruth Whitehead, another former resident who was also interviewed for the documentary, echoed Lightfoot’s appraisal, adding that there was a nice swimming spot at the top of Rosedale.
Lightfoot remembered two stores and the school there, and the mill providing wood and coal to the families during the winter.
“We seemed to get along,” he said. “We never had any racial problems or nothing like that.”
‘People turned mean’
In the past few years, public awareness has increased about the Rosedale incident of 1923, when a Black man got into a shootout with police that led to his death and the deaths of four officers.
That led the city’s mayor, Joseph Cauffiel, to issue a proclamation that Black and Mexican residents who hadn’t lived in the city for at least seven years had to leave or face the consequences, which were never elaborated upon or carried out.
Still, the edict resulted in many people exiting Johnstown, some reportedly leaving the state completely, as author Cody McDevitt chronicled in his 2015 book, “Banished from Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania.”
“After the shootings, there was a lot of trouble,” the late Jesse Flagg told The Tribune-Democrat in 1980. It changed Rosedale, Flagg added.
“People turned mean,” Whitehead told the newspaper in that 1980 article. She spoke of families who feared retribution stuffing belongings into bedsheets and leaving Johnstown in a frenzy.
“Rosedale changed,” Whitehead said.
Jackie Gunby, a member of the Rosedale Remembered Committee, said that most people didn’t know about the banishment years later and those who did didn’t talk about it.
Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police in 2020, she got involved in the project “Why Are They So Angry?”
With the 100th anniversary of the Rosedale incident approaching on Wednesday and the centennial of Cauffiel’s banishment order following soon afterward, Gunby chronicled what she could about those who remembered that time. She said that it’s important to collect these stories.
“It’s history, and it’s the kind of history that you’re not going to get in the school room,” she said.
Gunby’s aunt grew up in Rosedale and had nothing but great memories of living there – but she never spoke of the incident, said Gunby, who wondered if former residents wanted to put the entire situation behind them.
‘How it happened’
Bruce Haselrig Sr., president of the African American Heritage Society in Johnstown, didn’t know about the Rosedale incident until he was in college.
“When I think about that era, the people in my community that were from Rosedale – not knowing about the incident, it never, ever came up,” he said.
Haselrig grew up in the city’s Prospect neighborhood, with his backyard facing the former Rosedale community.
Back then, the local children often walked down the hill and roamed Rosedale’s old streets, although the 78-year-old said that by that time little was left of the neighborhood.
Haselrig joked that as he got older, it was almost a rite of passage for those who grew up in Prospect to go to the Rosedale area in the summer and race to Hinckston Run Dam and back.
But knowledge of what that neighborhood looked like from the early 1900s to its removal in the late 1940s was rare.
“We just assumed it disappeared because people got jobs,” Haselrig said.
McNair said the residents of the town were asked to leave by Bethlehem Steel in 1947 because the company wanted the land back to expand operations. He spoke about his family tearing down their two-story, four-bedroom house and moving to another home, off Benshoff Hill Road.
Haselrig highlighted the need to remember where people came from and what became not just of people, but also of the community. He said that he gets a sense of pride from learning more about Rosedale as the anniversary of the infamous incident approaches.
“It’s important to understand how it happened and how things go,” he said.
