A public rosary to celebrate the birth of Christ will be held at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 12 in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
Rosary to be recited in Central Park
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Since an event was outside, does that even qualify as exposure?'
- State wrestling champ starting MMA career before his first college match
- Police dog dies in line of duty; Johnstown officers arrest 5 after warehouse break-in
- Police found scrapping 'stations' inside warehouse where Johnstown K-9 had fatal fall
- Cambria, Somerset added more than 600 combined cases over weekend
- Pandemic stressing local hospitals; Cambria adds 199 new COVID-19 cases
- WATCH VIDEO | Fallen Johnstown Police K-9 officer answers 'final call' (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Cambria ties its one-day virus case record
- Cambria coroner: COVID-19 deaths 'exploding' with 43 in November
- Corrections officers union calls for temporary COVID-19 lockdown at SCI-Somerset
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.