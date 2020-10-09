Father Peter Crowe of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Benscreek (center) leads St. Andrew’s Council of the Knights of Columbus as they gathered in front of the Public Safety Building in downtown Johnstown Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, to say the rosary for the Johnstown Police Department.
Rosary for Johnstown Police Department
