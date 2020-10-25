For many first responders in the region, the roots of the family tree run deep.
Travis Miller is a third-generation firefighter. A 20-year member of the East Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company, Miller followed his father, grandfather and uncles into the fire service.
“I’ve always had the drive to help, and I wanted to be a part of it,” Miller said. After graduating from Conemaugh Valley High School, Miller joined the fire service in 1996 with classmate J.P. Smoter.
Miller is the fire company president and fire captain. He has been an emergency medical technician for 22 years and is a member of Conemaugh Valley Regional Ambulance Association.
“It’s about the friendships you make,” he said.
Miller called the fire service a brotherhood and a sisterhood because women are active members.
Firefighters are bonded by trust and respect.
“It’s the bonds you make and the memories you share, whether it’s consoling each other after a hard call or the friendships you make during training, building trust and respect for each other,” he said.
Whether it’s a house fire or car crash, first responders must often deal with fatalities.
A few years ago, the fire company was called to a house fire on Mockingbird Lane in Jackson Township.
A husband and wife were using kerosene as a heating source on a cold winter night, when something caught fire. The couple perished in the blaze, Miller said.
“You’re always questioning yourself,” he said. “Could we have done anything differently? You do that after any call.”
When the nights become colder, house fires are more prevalent.
“People are burning more wood these days because it’s a cheaper fuel,” Miller said. “They’re not always thinking about the last time the chimney was cleaned, so you get creosote building up and then there’s a chimney fire.”
Sometimes the homeowner calls the fire company in time.
“Then you’ve got a good chance of making a recovery,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t have that luxury and the structure is fully involved.”
It has become more difficult to recruit and retain members, he said.
“When we were joining, we would get 10 guys at a time coming in,” Miller said. “Now you’re getting one or two.”
Still, there is a place for anyone who is willing to help the company.
“We’re always looking for new members and opportunities to grow,” Miller said. “We’re here to protect and serve the township and neighboring communities.”
