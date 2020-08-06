Roofing a house

An Amish man carries a large piece of metal roofing along the ridge line of a roof at a home on the 1300 block of Roxbury Avenue in Johnstown on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. J.R. Construction “Amish Carpentry,” from DuBois, is working on the project.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

