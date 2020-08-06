An Amish man carries a large piece of metal roofing along the ridge line of a roof at a home on the 1300 block of Roxbury Avenue in Johnstown on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. J.R. Construction “Amish Carpentry,” from DuBois, is working on the project.
Roofing project
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HARTNETT[mdash] Dennis Michael., 67, Indiana, died Wednesday, August 5, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Son of the late Edward and Regina (Lloyd) Hartnett, he was born December 15, 1952, in Johnstown, PA. Dennis is a graduate of Indiana University of PA and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.…
DELUSA[mdash] Richard, 78, of Johnstown, died on May 17, 2020 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born May 15, 1942, in Johnstown, son of Rocco and Margaret (Varner) Delusa. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene (Hess) Delusa; brothers Nunzio and wife Jean, Charles and wife Grace…
Agnes J., 96, Central City, passed away on August 4, 2020. Private Graveside Service at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Mulcahy Funeral Home.
Karen M., 55, Northern Cambria (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria)
Helen L., 98, of Johnstown. (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen's death under investigation by state police, Cambria officials
- Community mourning teen’s loss, police looking for answers
- Windber couple win $10,000 in Moneyman's treasure hunt
- Victoria’s Secret closes its doors at Galleria
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'A mentor and a hero': Friends, family say farewell to Johnstown sports legend Carlton Haselrig
- Loretto federal prison sees outbreak spike as Cambria County reports record 30 new COVID-19 cases
- Ex-Steelers player, champion wrestler Haselrig's family donating his brain for head injury research
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: Employee who tested positive, urged to return to work
- Penn State football | If season is canceled, impact could prove crippling for State College
- 3 Ranger Pride wrestlers capture Reno Worlds titles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.