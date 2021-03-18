Efforts remain underway to secure state transportation funding to stabilize the historic Shaffer Covered Bridge – but ensure the span doesn’t further deteriorate in the meantime.
Somerset County crews are overseeing efforts to replace the roofing on the 1877-built bridge, EADS Engineer Andy Fedorko said.
The existing roofing had gotten to the point where it was filled with holes, and the move was needed to prevent additional damage, he said.
Crews were at the site earlier in the week working on the roof, Conemaugh Township officials said.
New roofing will give the county-owned bridge protection from the elements, but it doesn’t address a more costly need – stabilizing the truss bridge’s beam system that supports the roof itself, estimated at more than $200,000.
County officials have applied for a Department of Community and Economic Development Multi-modal Transportation grant to undertake the project, but funding awards have not yet been determined.
