On Tuesday and Wednesday, movers will take books, computers, furniture and other supplies into what will be – at least for the next two years – the temporary home of the Northern Cambria Public Library.
A relocation was required after sections of the roof’s parapet on the century-old library building – located on Philadelphia Avenue – collapsed, making it unsafe.
The library is being moved to the Northern Cambria Community Development Corp. (NORCAM) building, 4200 Crawford Ave., under a two-year lease, as plans for a new permanent home are considered. It is tentatively scheduled to open sometime in October, again providing library services to the community.
“We are impressed with how hard Northern Cambria has been working to restore their library service,” said Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System. “It’s really hard for any one of our local communities to be without immediate access to their library. I know people have really been missing it. So our other libraries have been very helpful in kicking in. And, of course, since your library card is good at all locations, they’re able to get services elsewhere. But it’s not the same as using the community library in some instances.”
Terri Butterworth, director of the Northern Cambria library, said people are “just really sad” about the old library closing.
“They grew up with the library,” Butterworth said. “It’s just very sad to see that it has to come down.”
Library workers and officials used the move as a chance to scale down operations, including going through some 20,000 books.
“We used this as an occasion to weed out some books that hadn’t been taken out in a very long time,” said Bill Lantzy, president of the library’s board.
They will also need to figure out how best to downsize from the former library that was approximately 5,000 square feet into the new leased area that is 2,000 square feet.
“We’re going to have to be very creative in how we manage things,” Lantzy said.
