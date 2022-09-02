CRESSON, Pa. – As part of the three-year Eucharistic Revival, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will present the speaker workshop “Beginning Again” from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
The revival is a way of inviting Catholics to deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ through His true presence in the Eucharist.
Presenters will include the Rev. Timothy Harris, TOR, pastor of St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church in Mundys Corner, who will speak on “Eucharist 101: How Do We Begin Again?”; the Very Rev. Alan Thomas, VG, pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Hollidaysburg, who will speak on “The Eucharist and Transformation”; and the Very Rev. Mark Begly, VF, pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Westmont, who will speak on “Eucharist and Radical Welcoming.”
Cost is $10 per person.
Deadline to register is Sept. 12, and can be done online at www.dioceseaj.org or by picking up a form at any parish.
