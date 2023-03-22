State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (right), R-Richland Township, speaks during the Key Issues in Criminal Justice for a Better Future forum at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Four other panelists, including Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Rob Cowburn (left) and senior fellow for criminal justice and civil liberties with the R Street Institute Christi Smith, participated.