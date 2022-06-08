Rodney Eatman

In the theatre trenches at Pitt-Johnstown, and later at Westmont Hilltop High School, I have been accustomed to our work being in the Johnstown public eye, the plays and musicals watched not only by family, friends and classmates, but by a general community audience.
It has been a privilege to see the student actors as their performances grow steadily more skilled, some moving from the back row of the chorus to the hot spotlight of a leading role in a surprisingly short time.
Now and then, a small segment of these spotlighted performers capture more audience attention, because somehow you sense these persons are possibly candidates to move into the professional theater.
Whatever the rare gift being displayed, it is and always has been a maddeningly elusive something, not easily defined but recognizably bone-deep in its impact.
Some of these special people are summoned into the theater by the glow of their front-row gifts, but ultimately most are dismayed by loss of confidence and hope (naysayers abound, often impatient family, sucking the air out of the balloon); by the fearful energy required to pay the bills while waiting and preparing on the teetering low rungs of the professional ladder; and by the shocking toll on physical and mental health while balancing on that scary tightrope.
In the face of such an obstacle course, it is gratifying that Johnstown has generated wonderful performers, who battered through forbidding walls into the theatre profession. I could name locals, but perilously I might omit some. However, the coterie list is there. Button-busting stuff it is.
Meanwhile, back on the hometown stage, the talent abounds, whether or not performers opt to take the high, deep, professional dive.
But as a theater director, I want to play the local bugle loudly. While there are the burgeoning stars who could be wall-batterers from New York to Los Angeles, all must be noted. But theater students are not often found in the newspaper stories since, unlike athletics, the arts soft-pedal competition. So no matter how wonderful, whether plays or musicals, these “winners” will probably not be pictured, interviewed or even acknowledged.
Unfair, but true.
Nevertheless, there is a quiet community of special students who work approximately six weeks per production. Initially, at tryouts, the would-be actors and actresses summon the confidence to stand before their peers, often with unfamiliar scripts in their hands, auditioning for dream roles.
Once the cast is posted there will be joyous howls but often some private tears, dried with a wait-until-next-time handkerchief. Play practices will consume afternoons after school, some weekends, and eventually, the evening run-throughs begin.
As the actors’ rehearsals start, a quiet team of technicians shows up for six weeks of effort “backstage” (some would not be caught dead on a stage.)
They design, build and paint sets, create, sew and maintain costumes, and collect properties (if not found they must be built). They design transforming make-up and hairstyles, swing from the rafters to focus and gel the aforementioned spotlights, and carefully calibrate the sound that will musically underscore or bridge the action. (Or punctuate it with, say, an offstage wailing-but-necessary baby that cries on cue.)
They design advertising and write feature copy. (There are omissions in the list.) This quiet team of “techies” is listed somewhere in your program, but they will not blow kisses at curtain call. Their talent is brilliantly on display – however anonymously.
Nonetheless – and here is the reason I write – without much hoopla, a silent village has appeared, just like the magic one in “Brigadoon.” There has been a miraculous birth.
Yes, the actors will be seen in the light, but in the dark they will be surrounded by shadowy irreplaceable individuals who not only built and painted the entire environment, they will be there each performance: they will push platforms on and off, lug furniture, grab the Scene I props and replace them for Scene II. Lighting has certainly moved from the old resistance dimmers to computerized magic, but wizard hands are still required. And in the dark dressers will rip off an ugly wig and dress and orthopedic shoes to transform Agnes Gooch from a frump into a femme fatale inside of 17 seconds. (As my southern grandmother used to advise, “Wear your good underwear!”) Ah, theater magic.
Before performances, especially opening nights, the actors and techies form an unbroken chain of held hands.
In the theater it is known as Circle. This village of connected individuals has no mayor, nor alderpersons. It is a community that acknowledges that every individual in the chain is needed. Circle provides the opportunity for students to express gratitude to each other, especially the unsung ones.
Characteristically, you might hear a glamorous leading lady thanking for help the persons who are wearing jeans and won’t be bowing to the audience.
“Marianne, I couldn’t do this without your running to the prop table for me to get the umbrella so my entrance won’t be late.”
“Susan, I couldn’t play the final scene if you didn’t stand backstage with me and hold my hand before.”
Hearts are high and yes, the tears do flow. (Make-up must be repaired.)
Part of the actor’s miracle is that she/he has studied the role and, per the Stanislavsky acting system used worldwide, wondered: “What would I do if I were this person in these circumstances?”
That is how a stage character is born. (I believe the world would be significantly different if everyone stopped in the face of whatever the conflict and similarly wondered how someone else feels and why. And perhaps some degree of understanding could emerge.)
After I posted a play cast, a high school principal warned, “I’m afraid you’re making a mistake. Your leading man is a troublemaker and doesn’t respect his peers.” Guess what?
We were too busy for trouble, and our young actor, socially on the outside, joined the circle. He had found his people.
Young persons are often isolated, fearful of cliques, jealousy and being different, and not being “kewl.” But the theater is a great leveler. Friends are fiercely bonded with their fellow villagers who, on opening night, have stood together on the edge of the Grand Canyon, grasped each others’ sweaty palms and jumped.
School programs cost money, and the arts can seem to be the whipping boy. I wonder if taxpayers could see students at work on magical village tasks – not just one presentation of a play but the whole process from the get-go – whether the value of the performing arts would increase exponentially.
Rodney Eatman is professor emeritus at Pitt-Johnstown and artistic director of Stone Bridge Players, Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
