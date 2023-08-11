JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A West End grocery store has been closed by the Department of Agriculture for six different violations.
Inspectors forced the closure of the Save Alot location on 346 Sheridan St., in Johnstown, citing an imminent health hazard and rodent infestation – marking the second time the store has been cited this summer. A two-page inspection report noted that the store’s supervisor “did not demonstrate adequate knowledge” about food safety and that there was evidence of hundreds of rodent droppings and throughout much of the store.
Ten bags of trail mix and tortilla chips were “gnawed,” by pests, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety wrote.
The inspection also cited odor, insect and garage door issues that need addressed.
Several of the violations were classified as “repeat” offenses.
Eli Taylor, the store’s stock manager, said efforts were already underway to address the issues.
An exterminator set traps to catch the vermin. Holes and other areas the rodents were using to gain access to the retail area are being filled and patched, Taylor said.
“Once we do that, we’re going to give (the store) another thorough clean,” Taylor continued.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to get the store back open ... but this (problem isn’t) something that started yesterday.”
Per protocol, a Department of Health follow-up inspection is required before a store can reopen after a food safety closure.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
