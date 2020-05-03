New police lights

A Rockwood teen was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Saturday following an all-terrain vehicle crash.

According to state police, Blake Passarelli, 19, was riding a Yamaha Bruin on Casselman Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the lane and struck a guide rail.

Passarelli was thrown from his four-wheeler onto the northbound lane, state police reported.

The teen's injuries weren't listed but Conemaugh MedStar responded, as did Rockwood Fire Department and EMS.

