ROCKWOOD, Pa. – Rockwood Area schools were back to in-person classes this week after a bus driver shortage temporarily forced the district to go virtual.
School officials made the call after Rockwood Transportation's number of available drivers went from nine drivers for their 14 routes down to six last week.
A virtual day was scheduled Wednesday to enable students to continue attending classes.
Administrative office staff said Monday that the staffing issue is now resolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.