Rockwood native Sarah Sleasman said her pet, Skeeter, is the star of her suburban Pittsburgh apartment – a tiny parrot with attitude “who thinks he’s a velociraptor.”
But for the past few weeks, she has been showing off his sweet side in a contest to serve as a “Cadbury Bunny.”
The company, known for its rich chocolate eggs, chose Sleasman’s 4-inch-tall Pacific parrotlet as one of 10 finalists in its commercial tryouts, inviting fans to cast votes for a winner through Tuesday.
The contest pits the tiny blue birdie against a llama, some Easter pups and even a bunny-eared bearded dragon.
Sleasman, a Rockwood Area graduate who served on Rockwood’s borough council before moving to Allegheny County, created a pair of tiny paper ears for Skeeter and snapped a shot of him next to an Easter peep-style egg.
Sleasman works as a teacher at Cornell School District in Coraopolis.
“My roommate is an actress with a theater degree and she was online looking for acting opportunities. Instead, she found an audition for Skeeter,” Sleasman said with a laugh.
There were hundreds of entries and Sleasman said she was elated to learn the parrotlet was picked as a finalist. As of Monday, the bird was in seventh place, she said.
March 16, 2022
The contest winner receives a $5,000 award and a chance to appear in the next Cadbury Bunny commercial.
But regardless of the outcome, Sleasman said she’s excited that Cadbury is donating $5,000 for every 5,000 votes the pets receive to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“The fact they are donating that much money to help animals is the biggest thing,” she said.
To vote, visit https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com.
