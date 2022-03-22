Rockwood native Sarah Sleasman said her pet, Skeeter, is the star of her suburban Pittsburgh apartment – a tiny parrot with attitude "who thinks he's a velociraptor."
But for the past few weeks, she has been showing off his sweet side in a contest to serve as a "Cadbury Bunny."
The company, known for its rich chocolate eggs, chose Sleasman's 4-inch tall Pacific parrotlet as one of 10 finalists in its Cadbury tryouts, inviting fans to cast votes for a winner through Tuesday.
The contest puts the tiny blue birdie against a llama, some Easter pups and even a bunny-eared bearded dragon.
Sleasman, a Rockwood graduate who served on the town's borough council before moving to Allegheny County, created a pair of tiny paper ears for Skeeter and snapped a shot of him next to an Easter peep-style egg.
Sleasman works as a school teacher in the Cornell School District in Coraopolis.
"My roommate is an actress with a theater degree and she was online looking for acting opportunities. Instead she found an audition for Skeeter," Sleasman said with a laugh.
There were hundreds of entries and Sleasman said she was elated to learn the parrotlet was picked as a finalist.
As of Monday, the bird was in seventh place, she said.
The contest winner receives a $5,000 award and a chance to appear in the next Cadbury Bunny commercial.
But regardless of the finish, Sleasman said she's excited that Cadbury is donating $5,000 for every 5,000 votes the pets receive to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
"The fact they are donating that much money to help animals is the biggest thing," she said.
To vote, visit www.bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com/
