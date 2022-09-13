SOMERSET, Pa. – A Rockwood man will stand trial, accused of being high on a hallucinogenic drug when he led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, reaching speeds of more than 110 mph and traveling the wrong way on U.S. Route 219, state police in Somerset said.
Chad R. Beals, 46, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a complaint affidavit, Meyersdale police on Aug. 30 responded to a report of a man on drugs on Seventh Avenue who believed people were after him. Beals allegedly stole a 2014 Chevrolet SUV and raced away, refusing to stop for police.
Beals led multiple police units on a chase through southern Somerset County and, at one point, he drove the wrong way on U.S. Route 219, the affidavit said.
Troopers laid a strip of spikes across the road, which blew out the front tires.
Beals allegedly turned around on Stoystown Road and attempted to run down a trooper. Beals then crashed into the back of a patrol car while attempting to escape and didn’t stop until his vehicle was boxed in by patrol cars, the affidavit said.
Troopers said Beals was driving with a driver’s license that had been suspended because of a previous DUI charge.
Beals, of the 100 block of Sherman Street, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, theft, reckless endangerment, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police and four traffic summaries. He is being held in Somerset County Jail on $40,000 bond.
