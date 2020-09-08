A Rockwood man was hospitalized Sunday evening after he wrecked his motorcycle in Somerset Township, state police in Somerset reported.
John D. Buratty, 71, was heading south on U.S. Route 219 near Berlin Plank Road at around 5:07 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the road and lost control of his Honda VTX motorcycle, according to troopers’ report on the crash.
He was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by Somerset Area Ambulance Association.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and his injuries were reported to be minor.
