A Rockwood man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Water Level Road in Milford Township, Somerset County, Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said.
Steve Jordan, 85, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on East Mud Pike and was turning left onto Water Level Road at 3:45 p.m. when his car was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck, Hribar said.
Jordan was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he died in the intensive care unit.
An autopsy was performed Thursday at ForensicDx in Windber. Jordan died from traumatic stress to the body due to blunt force trauma to the torso and extremities, Hribar said.
Jordan was wearing a seatbelt. State police in Somerset and the coroner’s office conducted the investigation.
