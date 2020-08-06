A Rockwood Borough man is being held in Somerset County Prison on several charges, including theft, according to Somerset state police.
Following an investigation, authorities say they found Kody L. Dunmeyer, 37, in possession of multiple items reported as stolen, including a handgun, $4,250 worth of jewelry, hand tools and a jar containing $200 in change.
According to court documents, Dunmeyer is being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, theft and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession.
He’s being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Monday in front of District Magistrate Sandra L. Stevanus.
