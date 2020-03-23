A Rockwood man was arraigned on Sunday after a state trooper was severely injured during a foot pursuit in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County, authorities said.
State police charged Christopher Eric Fisher, 45, of the 1800 block of Casselman Road, with aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute erupted between Fisher and another man on Saturday that reportedly involved a handgun.
Troopers Justin Dorazio and Matt Jones seized a Smith and Wesson .357 handgun. Dorazio attempted to arrest Fisher when the man fled through the backyard. Fisher fled over an embankment about 75 feet into a ravine, the complaint said. Dorazio fell and suffered facial fractures, severe lacerations and unknown head injuries.
Dorazio and Fisher were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Fisher was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, who set bond at $100,000.
