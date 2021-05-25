Rockwood Borough received $50,197 on Tuesday to update the system relied on to prevent flooding in the community, state lawmakers said.
The Department of Community and Economic Development's Flood Mitigation Program allocated the funds, according to state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset.
“Our flood control systems are a critical part of our infrastructure, and Rockwood Borough’s have been in need of updates for some time,” said Metzgar. “I’m grateful to see Pennsylvania’s continued investments in Somerset County, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact these funds have on the borough.”
These funds will be used to correct deficiencies in Rockwood Borough’s flood control system to minimize flooding within the borough. Repairs include the replacement of slip-lining on 150 feet of conduit and the complete replacement of 120 feet of conduit, according to state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette.
“This project will protect public safety by preventing potential flooding that could have a devastating impact on borough residents,” Stefano said.
