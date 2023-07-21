Rockwood Area High School has earned the Pennsylvania Governor's Civic Engagement Award for the 2022-23 school year.
The institution is one of 31 across the state to receive a gold-level honor for registering at least 85% of eligible students to vote.
In total, about 200 students in the commonwealth helped register 3,519 of their peers, according to the state Department of Education and the Department of State.
"These prestigious awards honor high school students who engage their peers in the electoral process and empower them by ensuring their voice will be heard in determining the future of our country," Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said in a release.
There were also six Pennsylvania schools that won a silver award for registering 65% of eligible student voters.
