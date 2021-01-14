Renee Svonavec, a 20-year-old Rockwood Area graduate, has been awarded $3,500 through the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation.
“It is just a huge help at this time,” she said about the funds.
Svonavec was one of 15 students enrolled in a college agriculture program across the state to receive the award this year during the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and runs until Saturday.
She currently attends Penn State University and studies agricultural sciences with a focus on leadership development.
In total there was $52,500 available and divided evenly among the winners.
Applicants had to be current or previous members of 4-H or Future Farmers of America and have exhibited in certain shows or areas of the annual farm show.
According to the foundation website, awards distribution was based on volunteerism, need, community service and show participation as determined from the application and letters of support.
Additionally, those enrolled in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, such as Svonavec, will receive an additional $2,000 from the school.
Svonavec has been involved in agriculture from a young age, stating that she’s had other family members who paved the way.
Throughout the years she became more interested, especially during her time in high school.
What Svonavec enjoys about being part of the community is the magic surrounding the events and how passionate the participants are.
After college, Svonavec said she wants to remain in the agriculture industry and would like to pursue jobs involving marketing, communication and graphic design.
Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has provided nearly $2 million to young agriculturists preparing for the workforce.
“We look forward to watching these students’ careers in agriculture grow as they join us in ‘Cultivating Tomorrow,’ ” state agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a release.
