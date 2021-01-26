Rock Run Recreation Area has received a $67,700 state grant to fund the construction of a “comfort station” there, officials announced Tuesday.
State Rep. Frank Burns and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn in separate press releases announced the grant for the all-terrain vehicle park near Patton.
“If this pandemic has done one good thing, it has shown how important and popular outdoor recreation is,” Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said. “These continued investments in recreation facilities will continue to make our area attractive to visitors – and that means jobs and money.”
The award was one of six DCNR grants totaling $339,060 funded through ATV registration fees to support ATV and snowmobile facilities and trails around the state.
