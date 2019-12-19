An all-terrain vehicle park located partly in Cambria County is set to receive $121,300 in state money to be put toward educational programs and the maintenance of its trail system, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said on Thursday.
Rock Run Recreation Area, located near Patton in northern Cambria County and southern Clearfield County, will get the money through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ ATV grant program to purchase equipment to maintain 140 miles of trails and conduct educational programs on ATV use.
Burns said in a press release that investments like this one boost “the economic impacts of our region, encouraging visitors and residents alike to enjoy the wonderful outdoor recreation opportunities available at Rock Run.”
DCNR’s ATV grant program can be used to purchase land, develop plans and surveys, construct and maintain ATV trails, buy equipment and conduct ATV-related educational opportunities, according to Burns’ press release.
