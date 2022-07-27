Rock Run Recreation Area was among a handful of applicants to receive shares of $955,500 in state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources funding, department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said on Wednesday.
“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects, we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”
State Rep Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, also announced the award, saying it’s part of a continued effort to make tourism a major “economic driver” across Cambria County.
“Over the last several years, tourism and outdoor recreation have become increasingly larger parts of local economic activity. From the Ghost Town Trail and the visitors that it attracts, to Rock Run’s ATV trails and the Incline in Johnstown, investing in these opportunities is an investment in our region,” Burns said. “These types of activities attract visitors from all over the East Coast who spend money in our communities – and that’s a win in my book.”
Funding for the program comes from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account to support construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.
Rock Run Recreation Inc. received $132,900 to purchase equipment to maintain approximately 140 miles of ATV trails at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County, and Chest Township, Clearfield County, Dunn said.
Among other projects, Central Mountains ATV Association Inc. received $89,200, for equipment to maintain and construct approximately 300 miles of the Central Mountains ATV Association trail system in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Union and Warren counties.
