JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – REO Speedwagon is slated to perform Oct. 3 at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown, a press release from the arena's box office said.
REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the world since forming in 1967.
Vocalist Kevin Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still performing worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run."
Tickets for the concert start at $36 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, the press release said. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
