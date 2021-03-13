Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brandon Trale

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brandon Trale shows off the new Mako SmartRobotics System that is allowing him to minimize surgery during hip and knee replacements at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The system allows surgeons to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy before entering the operating room. By allowing the surgeon to cut less, the system can mean less soft tissue damage or greater bone preservation, Trale said.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

