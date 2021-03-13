Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brandon Trale shows off the new Mako SmartRobotics System that is allowing him to minimize surgery during hip and knee replacements at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The system allows surgeons to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy before entering the operating room. By allowing the surgeon to cut less, the system can mean less soft tissue damage or greater bone preservation, Trale said.
Robotic surgery
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset coroner's office: Woman dead in Hollsopple fire
- Thousands sign up for new Cambria County emergency alert system, exceeding officials' expectations
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Can I be immune from COVID-19 if I haven’t had the virus?'
- McCort's Gibson tops 2-time state champ, Forest Hills' Arrington dominates at super regional
- Sale of The Galleria continued until June
- Fire caused by faulty electrical cord destroys Johnstown home
- Vaccination clinic set for The Galleria; two Westmoreland COVID-19 deaths are region's only fatalities
- Ending cash bail plan emerging as new front in Pa. criminal justice reform
- Panarin, Rangers visit Crosby, Penguins
- WATCH VIDEO | Chief: One man injured, dog rescued from Ehrenfeld fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.