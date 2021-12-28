EBENSBURG, Pa. – After a year and a half as acting sheriff of Cambria County, Donald W. “Don” Robertson will take the oath of office on Monday to become Cambria County’s first Republican sheriff in more than two decades.
Robertson, 54, was appointed in 2017 to the position of chief deputy sheriff by the late Sheriff Bob Kolar, a Democrat, and has been Cambria County’s acting sheriff since Kolar’s death in May 2020.
He will be given the oath by Judge Linda Rovder Fleming.
Fleming was selected to administer the oath by Robertson because the rapport the two have had back to the time he was a “young cop” and she was a public defender.
Before his time with the sheriff’s office, Robertson served in the Army as a military police officer, in the Army Reserves, as a prison guard and in various positions during a 24-year career at the Johnstown Police Department.
Robertson said he is looking forward to moving forward helping to make the county the safest to the best of his ability.
“There will be changes, some that will be noticeable and some will be unnoticeable to others, but we’re looking at putting the last couple years’ behind us because they were tough, and being able to move forward,” he said.
Roberston resides in Lorain Borough with his wife of 33 years, Lori. The couple has four adult children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.