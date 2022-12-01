JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Todd Roberts was reelected to be the Conemaugh Valley School Board president at Thursday’s meeting.
This is the seventh year the school director has served in the role. He was reelected by an 8-0 vote with one absentee.
“Sincerely, thank you very much,” Roberts said. “I hope it doesn’t sound trite, but it’s an honor.”
David Rykala was reappointed the vice president for the group, and Leventry, Haschak, and Rodkey LLC were retained as the board’s solicitor.
The group’s regular meeting immediately followed the reorganization during which the football co-op with Ferndale Area High School was discussed.
Rykala led the conversation because he served as head of the athletic group recently when the stakeholders from both institutions met to reevaluate the partnership after three years.
The pair began the co-op during the 2020 season.
Rykala told the others that many good suggestions grew out of the meeting, such as painting bigger numbers on the football field, holding joint homecoming events and hosting barbecue-style events after football games.
Another suggestion he brought up was having the Conemaugh Valley football coach go to Ferndale to talk with the students and encourage them to join the team, as well as possibly having CV students travel to the other school for pep rallies a few times a year.
Board member Daniel Markewicz spoke in favor of these sort of events.
Shane Hazenstab, Conemaugh Valley superintendent, said all of the suggestions from the groups at the meeting should be gathered and boiled down to specific bullet points that will then be brought back to the board for consideration.
Rykala noted that the message he’s tried to impart on both sides is “we need each other or there’s nothing.”
