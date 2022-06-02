It is the usual custom of my wife, Mae D, every evening just before dusk, to lower the window shades and close the drapes.
I often question her when she performs this ritual, telling her: “I can’t see what’s going on outside around us.
“It is still light outside.”
It is not unlike an ostrich that buries its head in the sand to blend into its surroundings.
Nonetheless, we settle into our own little cocoon to read our favorite books or just take in the latest movie on our favorite cable TV channel or watch another episode of “Law & Order” or “Blue Bloods” before bedtime.
This ritual gives me pause to reflect on my years growing up in the Kernville section of Johnstown. My dad worked at Bethlehem Steel and just his mere presence after having arrived home from working his shift at the blast furnace made me and my siblings feel safe.
And, ironically, we never locked our doors then. In fact, I don’t know anyone who did.
I felt that same sense of security as my eldest son, Rob Jr. and I traveled home to Johnstown this past Memorial Day weekend to spend time with family and friends and, more especially, to celebrate my nephew Chuck Jr.’s birthday.
Rob and I spent some quality time on our trip, doing some father and son bonding, as well as having lunch with some old friends.
We met with two of my old friends, Ed Stetz and Chip Minemyer, at my favorite luncheon spot when I’m in town, Murphy’s Bar and Grill, where I partook of their famous fried chicken wings. We had a joyous time exchanging pleasantries and also our experiences from times past.
As we dined, my mind drifted to two of my dear friends, Deanna Chirillo and Mary Calaboyias, whom I’ve known since elementary school and junior high school, but continue to communicate with from time to time via social media. I wondered how they and their families were doing, hoping all is well with them.
After spending several tranquil days with family and friends, Rob Jr. and I had a peaceful and inconsequential journey home to Philadelphia.
After arriving home and unpacking my luggage, I was drawn to the televised evening news ...
• The Ukrainian president is losing 50-100 soldiers a day.
• The number of civilian deaths confirmed by Ukraine reaches 4,600.
• A mass shooting at a Texas elementary school left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.
• More than 50 shot, nine fatally, in Memorial Day weekend violence in Chicago.
• A father and 9-year-old son among 14 people killed in violent Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia.
• Memorial Day weekend in Connecticut one of the deadliest in years after 10 die in car crashes.
Mae D asked me, “Did you take your meds yet?”
I said, “No, not yet, but I’m about to take them now,” after which I looked out the window.
Then I said, “You know, I think I’ll lower the window shades and close the drapes.”
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
