Robert Wyatt

During his time in office, former President Ronald Reagan pursued policies that reflected his personal belief in individual freedoms, brought economic changes, expanded the military and contributed to the end of the Cold War.
Nonetheless, on April 13, 1982, Sen. William Armstrong highlighted a fact as he stood before the Senate and spoke these words: “America’s budgetary woes would not be nearly so severe if our economy were not groaning under the strain of financing two military budgets: Our own, and a significant portion of the Soviet Union’s.”
Additionally, in his address to the graduating class at Annapolis in 1983, Secretary of the Navy John Lehman said: “Within weeks, many of you will be looking across just hundreds of feet of water at some of the most modern technology ever invented in America. Unfortunately, it is on Soviet ships.”
The great irony for Americans who have been asked to tighten their belts in order to pay for our defense needs is that much of the additional money spent on defense was required to offset Soviet weapons that probably could not have been built without our assistance.
In the final 10 years leading up to the end of the former Soviet Union, the United States and other western nations sold to them satellites and more than $50 billion worth of sophisticated technical equipment that the communists could not have produced themselves.
This equipment has been used to develop nuclear missiles, plus tanks and armored cars, military command and control systems, spy satellites and air defense radar.
It is difficult to overstate the extent to which the West has contributed to the military threat that now endangers our very existence, and, more especially, the existence of Ukraine.
Russia is the third-largest producer of petroleum after the United States and Saudi Arabia, exporting almost five million barrels a day of crude oil in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Almost half of those exports went to European countries, while 42% went to Asia and the region around Australia.
The U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year – about 8% of all U.S. oil imports – up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That’s less than the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico, but more than it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.
I celebrate President Joe Biden’s U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil and his global search for help shutting off Russia’s oil revenues, but, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
