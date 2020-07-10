Robert Johnson is resigning as chief of the Johnstown Police Department effective August 7.
He made the formal announcement on Friday afternoon.
“It wasn't an easy decision,” said Johnson, who accepted the position of chief in June 2017. “It's very near and dear to my heart.”
Mayor Frank Janakovic said Johnson did “a great job in his term as the chief of the city” – and added that the news came as a surprise.
“I don't think council or the city manager had an inkling of him resigning,” Janakovic said.
Looking to the future Janakovic said, “At this time, I guess council is going to need to decide whether we're going to do a search or if we have prospects internally. But we're probably looking at doing a search across the board.”
Johnson is leaving law enforcement after nearly 29 years, most of which was with the Pennsylvania State Police.
“A really unique opportunity presented itself to me for something different,” Johnson said, without elaborating. “It came in out of the blue. I couldn't pass it up. It was unexpected. I'm welcoming the change.
"It has nothing to do with law enforcement. I'm walking away from law enforcement, so it's all good.”
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat soon for more details.
