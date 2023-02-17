The big question in my life for the past week has been pretty simple: why did you leave the paper?
Was it the job? Absolutely not.
For more than 20 years, I have dedicated my life to working with newspapers, and I loved it. To me, the paper has always been the best source to find out what is happening in the community.
Newspapers such as The Tribune-Democrat dedicate a team of talented reporters to cover the issues that are relevant to their communities.
Was it the community or the people? Not at all. I fell in love with Johnstown when I first moved here.
For those of us from the area, it is actually amazing to find out that the farther you get away from Johnstown, the less that people eat pierogies.
Try ordering dough wrapped around potato filling in Los Angeles, and they will probably throw you out of the state.
And don’t even try to explain what a gob is to someone.
But food aside, this is truly a great place to live and where I want to be.
When I moved back here, it felt exactly how it should: I was moving home.
So then: Why?
I have served on the board for Vision Together 2025 for four years. In that time, the good that has been done is phenomenal.
There is true collaboration underway and it’s leading to accomplishments like The RAISE Grant that brought $25 million to our community.
Vision has seven priority goals that lead to bettering our community through focusing on important issues including education, health, economic development and the arts.
Working together gets a lot more done and I believe it is the key to reinvigorating our city and setting our path for future success.
Having seen all this, I asked myself: What if ... ?
What if we can help more people? What if we can make Johnstown the example of how a community comes together to all work to be a better place to live?
What if we fixed just one problem to make everyone’s lives just a little bit easier?
Now, this doesn’t mean we can fix everything, but, as my dad used to say, you don’t eat an elephant in one bite: you eat it one bite at a time.
In other words, do one thing at a time, and eventually, you will find out that you are getting more done than you thought you would. It doesn’t mean that we can do everything at once.
So, as I move forward in this new position, I’ll be asking myself this question: What if we could fix it?
One thing at a time.
Robert Forcey is the executive director of Vision Together 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.