It is no secret that during my lifetime I have amassed quite a sizable personal library of books that cover a wide variety of topics.
I have even begun to give some of these books away, hoping that they can ultimately enrich others as they attempt to increase their knowledge on a variety of topics.
I’ve noticed, nonetheless, that my eldest grandson, Geoffrey Jr. – who happens to be a college senior this year – has been specifically interested in two of the books from my library: “The Art of War,” by Sun Tzu, and “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” by Robert E. Kiyosaki.
“The Art of War” is actually the very first book that he has read from cover to cover.
He is currently in the midst of reading “Rich Dad, Poor Dad.” He is interested in tapping into and also expanding generational family wealth. I’m happy to know that his mind is focused on his future.
“The Art of War” teaches that “the victorious strategist is he who only seeks battle after the victory has been won. He who is destined to lose fights first.”
This analogy brings back many life lessons for me.
I recall my early years when I lived with my paternal grandparents in the Woodvale section of Johnstown. I attended kindergarten at the Woodvale elementary school during that period.
I had a great relationship with my grandfather Wyatt.
I recall him often preparing breakfast for me and him. He prepared the best breakfasts.
He was not only my grandfather; he was my buddy. We spent a lot of time together when he wasn’t at work in the mill.
My grandmother was the homemaker and also the disciplinarian. She was the one to discipline me for acts of transgression that she believed that I committed. I would often be punished by having to sit for what seemed like hours on a homemade bench that sat next to the pot-belly stove located in the kitchen.
Or I was spanked with a belt or a “switch” which I had to break off a bush myself.
Obviously, I would try to break off the flimsiest branch that I could find.
I don’t recall what acts I committed, but I don’t believe that the punishment ever fit the “crime.” I did know that Grandma was no one to be messed with.
I returned home to live with my parents and siblings to begin first grade at Dibert Street School. We lived in a small house on Yoder Street.
So I had to walk to school twice in a day, having to walk home for lunch and back.
It was a pretty long walk to have to walk round-trip at lunch time. I would often get distracted, playing with some of my classmates while en route, and would get home late for lunch, having lost track of time.
My mother would then feed me a late lunch and then walk me back to school. She would apologize to the teacher for my tardiness and then she would then punish me by grounding me for a few days, not permitting me to go out and play.
That punishment was probably worse on her than it was on me.
Like my grandmother before her, my mother was always the one to issue corporal punishment. My father never once, ever, participated in any punishment for me, my brother or my sister. He would always engage in dialogue, but he didn’t believe in participating in or levying any corporal punishment. He always remained mild-mannered in every situation.
After marrying and having two sons of my own, I noticed that my wife, Mae D, also “cracked the whip” when it came to disciplining our sons.
Personally, I’ve never believed in corporal punishment. I never believed in laying a hand on either of my sons. And I never did.
That’s how slaves were disciplined in the past – grown men treated like animals. I’ve even seen dogs being trained by being whipped. I don’t believe in negative reinforcement. I believe in positive reinforcement.
With this in mind, I am curious as to why anyone in their “right” mind would antagonize any woman. Women, especially those in my life, were artful in how they exacted punishment.
I woke up in the middle of the night with these life lessons in mind as I reflected on our former president as he verbally attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
It is not uncommon for Donald Trump to attack the judicial system in general and in particular judges and prosecutors who are investigating him. He has viciously attacked special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. These gentlemen, however, have kept their heads down and are diligently pursuing justice.
Trump’s campaign began running an ad in Georgia criticizing Willis, attempting to portray her as a corrupt prosecutor who is only going after the former president on President Joe Biden’s orders. The ad, titled “The Fraud Squad,” goes after Willis personally, claiming that she is guilty of prosecutorial misconduct and alleging that she had an affair with a gang member she was prosecuting.
Our former president has always attacked the people who have investigated him for wrongdoing, and the pattern is continuing. In the days since Smith indicted the former president in his classified documents and Jan. 6 inquiries, Trump has called the veteran prosecutor “deranged.”
In a social media post, Trump wrote that Bragg was a “degenerate psychopath.”
But when his threats were lobbed against Willis and Chutkan, I thought to myself: Are you crazy? Are you totally out of your mind? Attacking two women? Black women at that, who both have a history of artfully exacting punishment? You are either monumentally stupid or you must be a glutton for punishment.
There is no way you can win.
First of all, they are smarter than you. And secondly, they have the wheels of justice on their side.
As Sun Tzu wrote in “The Art of War”: “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”
Robert E. Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
