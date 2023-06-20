The following are remarks made by Johnstown native and Vietnam War veteran Robert E. Wyatt Sr. on Monday, June 19, at Juneteenth activities in downtown Johnstown.
It is indeed a great honor for me to have this opportunity to share a few words with you as we celebrate our veterans who served in the Vietnam War and also simultaneously participate in this Juneteenth celebration. I’m reminded though, of the date Nov. 14, 1965 – 58 years ago, my senior year at Greater Johnstown Central Senior High School. I was selected to The Tribune-Democrat All-Star All-Scholastic Football Team, which consisted of scholar athletes from various High Schools in the surrounding community of Johnstown.
Nov. 14, 1965 was also the day that Lt. Col. Harold G. Moore commanded the 7th Cavalry in one of the bloodiest battles in Vietnam, in the la Drang Valley, known as the Valley of Death. It was a 43-day la Drang campaign in which 545 Americans were killed. Enemy deaths were estimated at 3,561.
Just a few months later, during the spring of 1966, our fellow students at Johnstown High School sponsored a blood drive to support wounded troops in Vietnam. I had the privilege of serving as an ambassador along with several of my classmates. Each student who participated in the effort received a green beret for his or her blood donation.
Just a few short years later and after attending college, I found myself serving aboard the USS Eldorado, flagship for the amphibious forces in the 7th Fleet in Southeast Asia which consisted of the 9th Marine Battalion, the 26th Marine Regiment, the Navy Seal Teams and the Army’s Americal Division.
I can still vividly recall our first night in-country. After anchoring our ship in Danang Harbor, we fell under enemy attack that very first night. The sky was lit up. Bombs and artillery were dropping everywhere. As the bombs reigned down they sounded as if they were right on top of us. I can still remember the whistling sound of the bombs as they were coming down. When they hit the ground however, they could be as far as a mile away from us.
What we learned was that the Viet Cong hit Marble Mountain that night. We just happened to be in the vicinity. The first thing that crossed my mind, believe it or not, were the words from "The Star Spangled Banner" – especially the words referencing “the rockets' red glare, the bombs bursting in air.” I remember thinking, “This is real, this is no bull.” And here I was, at the age of 20, a leader of men during a combat operation. I had just made rank prior to arriving in Vietnam.
After this introduction to the war, we later served in conflicts in Cam Ranh Bay, in Vung Tau and on the Batangan Peninsula, southeast of Chu Lai, where we participated in "Operation: Bold Mariner” – which was the largest amphibious assault of the Vietnam War. During this operation there were ships lined up and down the coast. Aircraft carriers, guided-missile cruisers, destroyers, destroyer escorts and the Battleship USS New Jersey, which was on line with us.
The New Jersey had just been re-commissioned the year prior in the Philadelphia shipyard and had recently joined us on line for this assault in January 1969. I can still recall vividly seeing the New Jersey off of our Starboard Bow. She was a beautiful ship.
For three days and three nights, bombers from the aircraft carriers continued dropping a barrage of bombs inland and the guided missile cruisers as well as the USS New Jersey continued a constant bombardment of the coastal areas. After the third day, troops from the 26th Marine Regiment made beach landings via LCMs or beach landing craft.
Due to a very well executed operational plan, we had very few casualties. Our troops confiscated enemy supplies and also took prisoners. Additionally, we moved civilians to safety, away from any combat operations.
In preparing these remarks, I couldn’t help but think about two of my best friends – Ronald Vickroy and also my brother Chuck, may they rest in peace. Ron and I had been friends since elementary school. After graduating from the Air Force Academy, Ron served as a helicopter pilot during his tour in Vietnam. Ron piloted the very last helicopter out of Vietnam during the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975.
Also, while I was serving in the combat zone, my brother Chuck was serving aboard the USS Alamogordo, a floating Drydock that was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Chuck wanted to be deployed to Vietnam so that he and I could serve together, but during those years brothers or family members were not deployed in combat at the same time.
On June 19, 1865, nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln emancipated enslaved Africans in America, Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, with news of freedom. More than 250,000 African-Americans embraced freedom by executive decree in what became known as Juneteenth – or Freedom Day. It took almost two years for these slaves and their owners to receive word that they were free.
Were it not for the efforts of the abolitionists, and the assistance of Russia's naval fleet, the emancipation of slaves may not have happened. The abolitionists knew that slavery was wrong, it was cruel and it was ungodly. They believed that slavery was a national sin, and that it was the obligation of every American to help eradicate it from the American landscape by gradually freeing the slaves and returning them to Africa. But the slave trade was a very profitable industry. Ivory, gold and other resources attracted Europeans to West Africa.
As demand for cheap labor to work on plantations in the Americas grew, people enslaved in West Africa became the most valuable commodity for European traders. Slavery existed in Africa before Europeans arrived.
Additionally, the South produced 75 percent of the world’s cotton, provided some 70 percent of the cotton consumed by the British textile industry, and created more millionaires per capita in the Mississippi River valley than anywhere in the nation. Thus slavery paid for a substantial share of the capital, iron and manufactured goods that were the basis for American economic growth. In other words, slavery was the economic engine of the nation.
The South was actually winning the Civil War. It had naval blockades that prevented the North access to the American shores. Additionally, European countries supported the South in its efforts. So President Lincoln looked to Czar Alexander II of Russia for help.
Russia supported the North in its war efforts. Nonetheless, Czar Alexander II had recently emancipated 20 million Serfs in his country, so as a sign of good faith, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation to free the slaves here in the United States. In 1863, the Russian Navy’s Baltic and Pacific fleets wintered in the American ports of New York and San Francisco, respectively. And with Russia’s assistance, the North won the Civil War.
During times of war, all give some and some give all. I honor my more than 58,000 comrades who gave their all in Vietnam. If there is a lesson in all of this, it is that freedom is not free.
I would like to close with these words which were penned by Sir John Newton who captained several slave ships during his career that carried slaves from Africa to the Americas. In 1748, Newton was traveling from Africa to Liverpool and got caught up in an awful storm. The weather conditions were so severe that Newton was said to have called out to God asking for mercy. Newton considered himself to be an atheist at this point, so this was a last-ditch effort in an attempt to somehow survive.
The ship safely reached Ireland which marked the beginning of Newton’s spiritual conversion. Although he didn’t instantly change his ways and was still involved in the slave trade for six more years, it is believed that he began reading the Bible in Ireland and started to view his captives with a more sympathetic view.
Nonetheless, these words continue to serve as a framework for me in how I strive to live my life:
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now I’m found
Was blind but now I see
'Twas grace that taught my heart to fear
And grace my fears relieved
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed
Through many dangers, toils, and snares
I have already come
This grace that brought me safe thus far
And grace will lead me home
When we’ve been here ten thousand years
Bright, shining as the sun
We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise
Than when we first begun.
God bless America.
And God bless our Troops.
