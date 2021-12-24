As I reflect on my life, as well as the family and friends that God has surrounded me with, I feel truly blessed.
Nonetheless, I have some angst, as I see the division, backbiting and hatred for one another – which appears to be tearing our country apart simply because we disagree on various issues.
We cannot seem to disagree without being disagreeable.
I’m reminded of Nov. 14, 1965. It was my senior year at Greater Johnstown Central Senior High School. I was selected for The Tribune- Democrat’s All Star, All Scholastic Football team – which consisted of scholar athletes from various high schools in the surrounding community.
That also was the day that Lt. Col. Harold G. Moore commanded the 7th Cavalry, which took part in one of the bloodiest battles in Vietnam, in the La Drang Valley, known as the Valley of Death. It was a 43-day La Drang campaign in which 545 Americans were killed. Enemy deaths were estimated at 3,561.
Just a few months later, during the spring of 1966, the students at my high school sponsored a blood drive to support those wounded troops in Vietnam. I had the privilege of serving as an ambassador, along with several of my classmates – including Joan Glacken, Richard Gramling and Leroy Edminston.
Each student who participated in the effort received a Green Beret for his or her blood donation.
Just a few short years later and following a short stint in college, I found my- self serving aboard the USS Eldorado, Command Post f or the amphibious forces in the 7th Fleet in Southeast Asia – which consisted of the 9th Marine Battalion, 26th Marine Regiment, the Navy Seal Teams and the Army Americal Division.
We served in conflicts in Danang, Cam Rahn Bay, Vung Tau and in Chu Lai – all in South Vietnam, where we participated in Operation “Bold Mariner,” the largest amphibious assault of the Vietnam War. That operation is well documented.
I served with comrades from the Ukraine and Puerto Rico. I served with Japanese and Chinese – and other Blacks as well as Hispanics, Cherokee Indians, Jews and Gentiles – all Americans.
Now, here in the states, some of us experienced discrimination because of race or creed. But when we served in battle, in the Valley of Death, all of that was nonexistent, because each of us watched the back of the man next to us, as he watched ours. and we didn’t care what color he was or by what name he called God.
I can’t help but wonder if we are in our last days as documented by the following Scriptures:
• War on a large scale: Matthew 24:7; Revelation 6:4.
• Famine: Matthew 24:7; Revelation 6:5-6.
• Great earthquakes: Luke 21:11.
• Pestilence or epidemics of terrible diseases: Luke 21:11.
• Increase of crime: Matthew 24:12.
• Ruining of the earth by mankind: Revelation 11:18.
• Breakdown of the family: Timothy 3:2-3.
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.