JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed on Thursday, accused of threatening a man and woman with a kitchen knife and stealing a man’s wallet, authorities allege.
City police charged Jamal Walter Nelson, 42, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, with robbery, terroristic threats, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
According to a complaint affidavit, Nelson entered a residence in the 100 block of Dupont Street on Nov. 11. Nelson allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and demanded a man hand over his wallet. The man allegedly handed Nelson a wallet containing $100.
Police said that a woman came downstairs and told Nelson to leave, but he refused and demanded that she get her wallet and drive him to an ATM to get cash.
Nelson allegedly drove off in a vehicle before police arrived.
Nelson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post $100,000 bond.
